China boosts medical innovation for public health

China will accelerate the development of core medical technologies and innovative drugs targeting common and complex diseases, including cardiovascular conditions, as part of its effort to harness science for better public health, officials and experts said on Tuesday.

They made the remarks at a World Health Day event in Beijing. Observed annually on April 7, this year's theme — "Together for Health, Stand with Science" — reflects the World Health Organization's call for global collaboration and support for science.

Shen Hongbing, director of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, said China's average life expectancy rose to 79.25 years in 2025, with major health indicators ranking among the top of upper-middle-income countries.

Key factors contributing to the country's health progress include the promotion of healthy lifestyles, improvements in grassroots healthcare services and insurance coverage, as well as advances in medical innovation and the deployment of smart and digital tools.

"A number of innovative drugs with independent intellectual property rights and high-end medical equipment are reaching the market at an accelerated pace," Shen said."The universal health system is becoming increasingly digital, and the application of artificial intelligence-powered tools in the health field has sped up."

Shen added that the nation will continue to accelerate breakthroughs in key core technologies and high-end pharmaceutical and medical device products, improve support systems for biomedical innovation, and promote the rapid transformation of scientific discoveries into accessible health services.

Ji Xunming, president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, said the nation's medical researchers have achieved notable results in medical innovation, including the development of artificial musk and other substitutes for scarce natural ingredients, as well as the creation of a domestically produced artificial heart — using magnetic levitation technology — that has enhanced the nation's capacity to treat heart failure.

Ji said the academy will intensify fundamental research on major diseases while building strong medical innovation teams.

"As cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death and disability in the nation, we will continue planning the establishment of new institutes focused on aging and health and intelligent medicine, while strengthening medical research on chronic diseases and other key areas," he said.

Martin Taylor, the WHO representative to China, said that over the past century, science has transformed human health, including the eradication of smallpox, the development of novel cancer therapies, and transforming HIV into a manageable chronic condition.

He pointed to key health threats at present, including acute health emergencies, noncommunicable diseases that account for more than 70 percent of the global disease burden, antimicrobial resistance, climate change, and rising mental health issues.

"China's long tradition of valuable knowledge and science positions it as a key global player in developing solutions for future health challenges," he said.

He added that the WHO looks forward to partnering with China to generate health solutions and build a healthier future for all.