China expresses serious concerns over Mexico's possible review of Chinese investment

China on Friday expressed serious concerns over Mexico's possible "economic security review" of Chinese investment, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

"China consistently opposes all forms of unilateralism and protectionist measures, and it is against the politicization, weaponization, and instrumentalization of economic and trade issues," a ministry spokesperson said in response to a media query regarding Mexican media reports saying that Mexico is considering launching such a review of Chinese investment.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that China has also repeatedly urged Mexico to correct its wrongful practice of unilaterally imposing tariffs, adding that the ministry had initiated an investigation into trade and investment barriers concerning Mexico's restrictive measures related to China on September 25, 2025.

"The final findings of the investigation will be released soon, and corresponding measures will be taken in due course to resolutely safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson revealed.

According to the spokesperson, mutual respect and mutual benefits are valuable principles that have underpinned the development of China-Mexico economic and trade relations. Moreover, the normal growth of bilateral economic and trade relations requires joint efforts from both sides.

China stands ready to work with Mexico to enhance communication and exchanges, properly manage differences, and jointly maintain the overall stability of bilateral economic and trade relations, the spokesperson said.

"It is hoped that Mexico will take a rational, objective and comprehensive view of economic and trade cooperation with China, respect market rules and the principle of fair competition, and provide an open, fair and predictable environment for companies from all countries, including those from China," the spokesperson added.