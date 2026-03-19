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Warwick Powell: Hong Kong remains a key hub linking China and the world

2026-03-19 15:57:01Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

During this year’s Two Sessions, both the Government Work Report and the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan reaffirm clear directions for Hong Kong and Macao. Warwick Powell, former policy advisor to Kevin Rudd, noted that the Greater Bay Area, especially Hong Kong, has played a central role in China’s reform and opening-up over the past four decades. Going forward, Hong Kong will continue to serve as a bridge linking the mainland with the global economy, leveraging its institutional strengths to play a key role in regional supply chains, financial and legal services, and international trade. (Chen Tianhao)

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