Warwick Powell: Hong Kong remains a key hub linking China and the world

During this year’s Two Sessions, both the Government Work Report and the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan reaffirm clear directions for Hong Kong and Macao. Warwick Powell, former policy advisor to Kevin Rudd, noted that the Greater Bay Area, especially Hong Kong, has played a central role in China’s reform and opening-up over the past four decades. Going forward, Hong Kong will continue to serve as a bridge linking the mainland with the global economy, leveraging its institutional strengths to play a key role in regional supply chains, financial and legal services, and international trade. (Chen Tianhao)