China remains central to Apple's global supply chain, Tim Cook says

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said Friday that China still accounts for the vast majority of the company's global supply chain, with 80 of its top 100 suppliers operating in the country.

Cook made the remarks during a meeting with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Beijing.

He said Apple focuses not only on supply chain, manufacturing, automation, and integrating AI into production processes, but also on advancing green manufacturing.

Cook began his latest China trip in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Wednesday, where he attended an event celebrating Apple's 50th anniversary.

He said the company chose to start its anniversary celebrations internationally in China "because of the importance of the Chinese market to Apple and the importance of the supply chain here".