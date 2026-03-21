LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

China remains central to Apple's global supply chain, Tim Cook says

2026-03-21 10:15:46China Daily Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said Friday that China still accounts for the vast majority of the company's global supply chain, with 80 of its top 100 suppliers operating in the country. 

Cook made the remarks during a meeting with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Beijing.

He said Apple focuses not only on supply chain, manufacturing, automation, and integrating AI into production processes, but also on advancing green manufacturing.

Cook began his latest China trip in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Wednesday, where he attended an event celebrating Apple's 50th anniversary.

He said the company chose to start its anniversary celebrations internationally in China "because of the importance of the Chinese market to Apple and the importance of the supply chain here".

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]