10 killed, 59 injured in South Korea's auto parts factory fire

A fire at an auto parts manufacturing factory in Daejeon, South Korea, has left 10 people dead, 59 injured and four missing, fire authorities said Saturday.

The blaze broke out at around 1:17 pm local time Friday when about 170 workers were inside the plant.

According to the authorities, the first victim was found in cardiac arrest on the second floor and was later pronounced dead, while nine others were discovered on the third floor.

Firefighters have been searching for the missing since entering the building late Friday night, after safety experts determined the structure was stable enough for rescue operations.