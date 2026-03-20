China-Vietnam military ties to be bolstered

As the 10th border defense friendship exchange between China and Vietnam was held this week, the two nations' defense chiefs pledged to further enhance cooperation in multiple fields.

Chinese Minister of National Defense Dong Jun and Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang jointly hosted some of the exchange activities on Wednesday and Thursday, during which they also held talks.

During their discussions, Dong noted that the border defense friendship exchange and the first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue were held successively.

He said this series of interactions is a concrete step to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, and reflects the high level and uniqueness of military exchanges between the two sides.

The meeting under the "3+3" strategic dialogue mechanism was held on Monday in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, and was jointly chaired by the ministers of diplomacy, defense and public security from both countries. The mechanism is the world's first strategic communication platform of its kind.

Dong emphasized that the two militaries should carry forward the deep friendship of "comrades and brothers", maintain close strategic communication, and make full use of the branding effect of border defense exchange activities. He added that the two sides should deepen practical cooperation in areas such as maritime security and personnel exchanges to contribute to building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future with strategic significance.

Vietnamese Defense Minister Giang said that under the guidance of the top leaders of both parties and countries, Vietnam-China relations have maintained strong momentum, and the border defense friendship exchange has become a model for defense ties between the two countries. He highlighted that Vietnam has always regarded consolidating and developing relations with China as a top priority and a strategic choice in its foreign policy.

Giang said the Vietnamese side is ready to work with China to improve the quality and effectiveness of cooperation in various fields and to further deepen practical military ties.

During the exchange, Dong and Giang also took part in several activities, including visiting border defense troops, touring schools and enterprises, and planting "friendship trees".

They jointly attended a departure ceremony for the China-Vietnam joint naval patrol and training exercise in the Beibu Gulf and laid flower baskets at the monument to Chinese and Vietnamese revolutionary martyrs.

As part of the border defense exchange, four naval frigates — two each from China and Vietnam — started conducting patrol and training exercises on Thursday. The exercises include formation maneuvering, joint escort operations, anti-piracy drills, and search-and-rescue missions.

According to a news release from the People's Liberation Army's South China Sea Fleet, this year marks the 20th anniversary of China-Vietnam joint naval patrols in the Beibu Gulf, and the 40th joint patrol between the two navies.

Liu Lin, a professor of international strategy at the Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that military exchanges between China and Vietnam are crucial for strengthening and fostering the traditional friendship between the two countries, particularly the bond of "comrades and brothers". She noted that the annual border defense exchanges and the biannual joint naval patrols in the Beibu Gulf also enhance mutual trust between the two militaries.