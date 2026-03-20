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China approves Meishan as national historical and cultural city

2026-03-20 09:02:15Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

China's State Council has approved Meishan city, located in the southwestern Sichuan province, as a national historical and cultural city, according to a notice on the website of the Chinese government released on Thursday.

The notice highlighted Meishan's long history, profound culture, rich heritage, well-preserved traditional features and distinct regional traits, recognizing its great historical and cultural value.

It required Sichuan and Meishan governments to implement cultural relic protection laws, explore heritage value, clarify ancient Meizhou's layout, strengthen protection and utilization, and promote fine traditional Chinese culture, according to the notice.

Meishan, which is also called Meizhou, is home to the great Chinese poet Su Shi of the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

 

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