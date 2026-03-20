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Pentagon seeks huge funding for war with Iran: Hegseth

2026-03-20 08:55:46Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Thursday that the Pentagon would ask Congress for more money to wage war in Iran.

"I think that number could move," said Hegseth, who did not deny that the funding may exceed 200 billion U.S. dollars.

That number would far surpass the costs of the U.S. military campaign against Iran to date and instead seek to urgently increase production of critical weaponry expended as U.S. and Israeli forces have struck thousands of targets across Iran since Feb. 28, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

It remains unclear how much the White House will ultimately ask congressional lawmakers to approve, as some White House officials do not think the Defense Department's request has a realistic shot of being approved in Congress, said the report, noting the funding request is likely to trigger a major partisan battle in Congress.

The cost of the U.S. strikes on Iran has rapidly grown, exceeding 11 billion dollars in the first week alone, the report said, citing multiple officials. 

 

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