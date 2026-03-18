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Chinese Ambassador to Russia refutes alleged 'second China shock' narrative

2026-03-18 13:21:02Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China presents the world cooperation opportunities, not threats or instability, said Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui in an exclusive column for Russian media outlet aif.ru to counter the so-called "second China shock" narrative.

The concept of "second China shock" has been promoted by certain Western media outlets, suggesting that China's large-scale exports of high-tech products threaten the production of similar goods in other countries.

The ambassador clarified in the article that the notion of the alleged "second China shock" is a fabrication by some media and politicians, with the intention of tarnishing China's image. They seek to exclude China from the global market and supply chain system. 

Zhang underscored China's significant role in global economic development through its exports, noting that China is actively enhancing production and market cooperation with other nations, especially developing countries, to bolster their capacity for independent development.

The ambassador also highlighted China's commitment to opening its market wider, noting that the combined imports of the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong in 2024 reached a volume roughly equivalent to that of the U.S.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

 

 

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