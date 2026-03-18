Viral Chongqing nightscape video wows viewers with vision of China's urban future

(ECNS) — A viral video showcasing the illuminated skyline of has sparked widespread discussion online, with viewers around the world weighing in on China's rapid urban development.

The clip, posted on X by foreign user Kevin Castley, was filmed from a bridge overlooking the city. It shows dense clusters of high-rise buildings glowing against the night sky, their reflections stretching across the river below. Many viewers described the scene as "cyberpunk," likening it to a setting from a science fiction film.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing a mix of admiration, skepticism, and debate. Some users praised the scale and visual impact of Chongqing's skyline, calling it a glimpse into the future of urban living. Others pointed out that the city is just one example among many in China's fast-evolving urban landscape.

Several commenters highlighted the country's pace of infrastructure development, particularly in transport, energy, and high-density construction. At the same time, others questioned the long-term sustainability of such rapid growth, raising concerns about environmental impact and economic balance.

The discussion soon expanded beyond Chongqing, with users sharing footage of other major cities, which were also described as embodying a "futuristic" urban aesthetic.

Chongqing, one of China's largest municipalities with a population exceeding 30 million, has undergone significant transformation over the past two decades, driven by large-scale investment and urban planning initiatives. Its mountainous terrain and layered infrastructure have contributed to its distinctive visual identity, often attracting attention on social media.

The viral video reflects a broader global fascination with China's rapidly changing cityscapes — while also highlighting ongoing debates about how such growth is perceived beyond its borders.

(By Zhang Dongfang)