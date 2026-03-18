Shenzhou-21 crew completes second series of extravehicular activities

The Shenzhou-21 crew aboard China's orbiting space station completed their mission's second series of extravehicular activities (EVAs) on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The astronaut trio – Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang – worked for roughly seven hours and completed their tasks at 7:35 p.m. (Beijing Time), assisted by the space station's robotic arm and a team on Earth.

Zhang Lu has so far carried out six EVAs, making him one of the Chinese astronauts with the most spacewalks to date.

The trio completed the installation of a space debris protection device for the space station along with other tasks. Zhang Lu and Wu Fei, who have conducted spacewalk operations, returned to the Wentian lab module safely, according to the CMSA.

Since completing the first series of EVAs on December 9, 2025, the Shenzhou-21 crew has carried out equipment inspection and maintenance, environmental monitoring and health management aboard the space station. The crew members have also conducted in-orbit training exercises, including rendezvous and docking, medical rescue and emergency lifesaving.

The scientific experiment and test projects they undertook, covering space life science and human research, microgravity physics and new space technologies, have been progressing steadily. They also celebrated the Spring Festival in Year of the Horse while in orbit.

The CMSA said the three astronauts have been working in orbit for more than four months. According to the mission plan, additional EVAs will be carried out by the crew during the Shenzhou-21 mission, with relevant scientific experiments and technical tests continuing as scheduled.