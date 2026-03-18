How China-US medical synergy is outrunning the 'biological clock'

Scientists and doctors from China and the United States are deepening collaboration in medical research and clinical care, joining forces to tackle diseases that threaten millions of lives worldwide.

In early March, an international conference on cancer prevention and treatment innovation was jointly held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, by the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a teaching hospital affiliated with Harvard Medical School.

Speaking during the event, Jeff Meyerhardt, chief clinical research officer at Dana-Farber, said China's healthcare services are now among the most advanced globally and have attracted patients from overseas seeking treatment. Meyerhardt said that the institute hopes to carry out more academic research and clinical collaboration with Chinese partners.

Cancer remains one of the most pressing global health challenges, making international cooperation essential. David Read, vice president of medical oncology at Dana-Farber, said teams from the United States and China are already working closely in areas such as lung cancer, colorectal cancer and breast cancer. Read noted that China's experience in treating certain cancers that are less common in the United States, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, offers valuable knowledge for American researchers. Dana-Farber scientists are actively learning from their Chinese counterparts in these areas.

Xiao Haipeng, president of the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, said cancer continues to be one of the most severe public health challenges worldwide. Collaboration between Chinese and American researchers, he said, can help identify the best scientific approaches and narrow the gap between laboratory breakthroughs and accessible clinical care, especially in regions where medical resources are limited.

Beyond oncology, cooperation between the two countries has also expanded into neuroscience and digital healthcare.

Since 2019, the University of Chicago Medicine has partnered with the Shanghai Blue Cross Brain Hospital, affiliated with Tongji University, to advance a range of neurological medicine initiatives. The partnership has produced tangible results in telemedicine, clinical technical guidance, academic exchanges and the sharing of advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies.

Such collaborations are helping to shorten the distance between research and patient care, allowing specialists on both sides of the Pacific to share expertise in real time and accelerate the development of new therapies.

Policy innovation in China is also creating new platforms for international medical collaboration.

In Hainan Free Trade Port, preferential policies such as zero tariffs on certain imported goods and streamlined approval procedures are helping introduce advanced medical technologies and devices, including non-invasive ultrasound equipment for tumor treatment developed in the United States. These measures are designed to accelerate the clinical application of cutting-edge healthcare technologies.

The policies have attracted a number of international medical and pharmaceutical companies. Global healthcare research firm IQVIA and pharmaceutical company Viatris, both from the United States, have established operations in Hainan, aiming to leverage the free trade port's tax incentives and trade facilitation measures to expand in China while also reaching broader Asian markets.

Analysts say initiatives in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone further support collaboration by lowering costs through tariff reductions, speeding up access to innovative medical technologies through special approval pathways, and enabling real-world data research that helps bring new treatments to patients faster.

From joint cancer research to telemedicine partnerships and policy-driven innovation platforms, the expanding web of cooperation between China and the United States reflects a shared commitment: using science and technology to protect human health.

As medical researchers race against time to combat diseases, this cross-Pacific collaboration is proving that when knowledge and resources are shared, humanity's "biological clock" can be pushed further than ever before.