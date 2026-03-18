China boosts natural resource support for major projects

China will enhance the guarantee of natural resource elements to facilitate the implementation of 109 major projects outlined in the country's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), authorities said on Monday.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, together with the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, recently issued a notice on further improving the guarantee of natural resource elements. It aimed to further optimize the layout of territorial space, improve policies for the guarantee of natural resource elements, and promote the early implementation and commencement of major projects during the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

China has mapped out 109 major projects over the next five years in areas including the development of new quality productive forces, modern infrastructure, urban-rural integration, and the improvement of people's well-being.

The notice introduces 13 policy measures focusing on optimizing territorial spatial layout, improving resource allocation efficiency, safeguarding mineral exploitation, balancing existing and newly added resources, and coordinating land and sea use.

It highlights the need to coordinate spatial demands from transportation, energy, water conservancy, cultural heritage protection and mineral development to resolve spatial conflicts.