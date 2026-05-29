International students get taste of Shandong fruit farms

After touring a rural area close to the city of Zhaoyuan, Shandong province, a group of international students have said they want to let more people know about the beauty and vitality of the Chinese countryside.

An Afghan student whose Chinese name is Luo Keyi enjoys the harvest at an orchard in Donglige village, Zhaoyuan, Shandong province.(Photo provided to China Daily)

Early in the summer, the greenhouse cherry orchard and blueberry base in Donglige village at Fushan town is expecting a bumper harvest, with red cherries hanging on the branches, and blue and purple blueberries smiling among green leaves.

A group of foreign students studying in China arrived for a visit, tasting the local high-quality fruits and getting acquainted with the farmers.

An Afghan student, who calls herself Luo Keyi in Chinese, marveled at the good harvest of the orchards and gave a thumbs up after tasting the rich cherries.

Zhang Shulong, a large-scale fruit grower, told the visitors: "Our cherries and blueberries are green, organic and pollution-free. You are welcome to pick and taste them."

By relying on its geographical advantages, Fushan town has vigorously developed the planting of characteristic agricultural products, such as cherries, blueberries and pears, in recent years.

Through a model incorporating "planting cooperative + grower + e-commerce", the town has expanded its sales channels and helped farmers increase their income.

A town official said Fushan is also actively bolstering the integrated development of "industries + cultural tourism" by combining immersive fruit-picking, rural tourism and local culture, injecting new vitality into rural vitalization.

Enthused by the recent visit, the fruit farmers have extended an invitation for more international students to make the journey.

The students said they would share their experience of the sweet fruits and simple customs of Zhaoyuan with friends so that its name would become much wider known.