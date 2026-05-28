Lighting giant Signify sees bright future in China, CEO says

Empowered by artificial intelligence, Amsterdam-based lighting company Signify is optimistic about the Chinese market, and will keep increasing local research and development investment to build a people-centered efficient intelligent ecology, said its China head.

Karl Yin, CEO of Signify Greater China, said, "China accounts for roughly 60 percent of global lighting capacity. It has huge demand for lights, and Chinese consumers' consumption willingness is stronger than that of any other part of the world."

ASKCI Consulting Co said China's smart lighting market is in a rapidly developing stage, with market volume continuously expanding.

In 2025, market volume was estimated to have reached 48.6 billion yuan ($7.1 billion), and by 2026, the market could grow to 51.2 billion yuan.

Yin said China has an active AI ecology, where AI brings more possibilities.

For example, Signify has teamed up with Dalian High-Tech Industrial Zone to launch the Interact City Flex system empowered by generative AI agents, injecting intelligent "new brains" into thousands of streetlights in the zone.

Huang Tao, an independent expert in public relations, said:"Lighting is not only a tool for illumination, but also a bridge connecting human physiology, psychology, environment and data. With the integration of AI and optoelectronic networks, in the future, lighting may achieve 'active thinking' — by analyzing user behavior data, predicting needs and actively serving."

Yin said that for Signify, China is the only country that runs eight of its factories, ranking tops worldwide.

In addition, China has transformed from a manufacturing center to an innovation center, and is taking a lead in many aspects, especially AI.

"There is a benign soil of application in China. For a lot of R&D, we plan to launch and verify in China first, and then promote to the rest of the world. Currently, a lot of our technologies are originated in China. In the past, it was 'global for local'. Now, it is 'local for global'," said Liu Haitao, head of Research China, Signify.

This year marks the 106th anniversary of Signify entering China. The company is committed to investing in China. The company invests 5 percent of its revenue into R&D.

"We recognize ourselves as a local enterprise in China. I am confident in the industry. Chinese entrepreneurs' innovation and entrepreneurship are the core engines," Yin said.