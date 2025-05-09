Baidu's Apollo and CAR Inc to launch autonomous car rental service

Chinese tech heavyweight Baidu Inc's autonomous driving unit Apollo, has inked a strategic partnership with leading domestic car rental service provider, CAR Inc, to launch an autonomous car rental service, the first of its kind in the country and beyond.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the large-scale deployment of autonomous driving technology across a broader range of use scenarios, Baidu said. By integrating the self-driving technology into cultural tourism, the two partners hope to create scalable, replicable innovation models in multiple cities in the future.

The service will allow users to reserve autonomous vehicles in advance for selected time slots, supporting flexible and independent travel to a wide range of destinations, including cultural landmarks and urban tourist attractions.

Starting in the second quarter of this year, Apollo and CAR Inc will work together on a tailored service offering based on specific scenarios. Over the next three to five years, the two parties will further deepen their collaboration, jointly advancing the application of autonomous driving technology across more scenarios and achieving strategic synergy across multiple sectors.

"This strategic partnership between Apollo and CAR Inc represents an in-depth integration of our technological expertise with real-world application scenarios," said Wang Yunpeng, corporate vice-president of Baidu and president of Baidu's Intelligent Driving Group.

Wang said the company aims to create the first benchmark model for autonomous driving in the cultural tourism rental service industry, delivering a safer, more efficient and personalized smart mobility experience for users. By leveraging autonomous technology, the two partners aim to redefine traditional rental services.

The two parties will also work together to develop industry standards for autonomous vehicle rentals, ensuring every vehicle in operation meets stringent safety, stability, and reliability benchmarks. The partnership will draw upon Apollo's more than a decade of autonomous driving R&D expertise and CAR Inc's nationwide service network.