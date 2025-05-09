China congratulates newly-elected Pope Leo XIV

China's Foreign Ministry extend on Friday congratulations to Robert Francis Prevost, the cardinal of the United States, on being elected as the new Pope Leo XIV.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian expressed the hope that under the leadership of the new pope, the Vatican would continue engaging in dialogue with China in a constructive spirit and enhance communication on international issues of mutual concern.

The aim is to jointly promote the steady improvement of China-Vatican relations, contributing to global peace, stability, development, and prosperity, Lin added.

Prevost was elected the new pope on the second day of secret ballots in the papal conclave held in Vatican City. The College of Cardinals, composed of 133 cardinals, began the secret voting process to elect a new pope on Wednesday.

The previous pope, Francis, passed away due to illness on April 21.