Photovoltaic power plant supports summer energy surge

To meet peak power demands during summer, the 150MW Danyang Photovoltaic Power Station in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, has been put into operation, according to the local State Grid unit.

The power station has now been successfully integrated into the grid, significantly alleviating power strain in southern Zhenjiang and providing robust support for peak electricity consumption during the summer months.

The power station is a comprehensive solar energy project that spans five villages, including Dalu and Zhaoxiang. Its facilities are constructed above fish ponds covering a total area of 3,200 mu, or approximately 213 hectares or 527 acres.

With a total investment of about 750 million yuan, the project features a large amount of green and clean energy transmission and carbon reduction in Zhenjiang.

Since the project started, the State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Co has been working ahead of schedule to ensure the project goes operational on schedule.

After the solar power plant is put into operation, it is expected that the average annual power generation will be about 190 million kWh. The annual carbon reduction is expected to stand at 68,600 metric tons of standard coal, and 200 thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Power supplied by the project can serve the electricity use for more than 60,000 households a year.