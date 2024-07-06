LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

Photovoltaic power plant supports summer energy surge

2024-07-06 10:04:36chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
To meet peak power demands during summer, the 150MW Danyang Photovoltaic Power Station in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, has been put into operation, according to the local State Grid unit.

The power station has now been successfully integrated into the grid, significantly alleviating power strain in southern Zhenjiang and providing robust support for peak electricity consumption during the summer months.

The power station is a comprehensive solar energy project that spans five villages, including Dalu and Zhaoxiang. Its facilities are constructed above fish ponds covering a total area of 3,200 mu, or approximately 213 hectares or 527 acres.

With a total investment of about 750 million yuan, the project features a large amount of green and clean energy transmission and carbon reduction in Zhenjiang.

Since the project started, the State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Co has been working ahead of schedule to ensure the project goes operational on schedule.

After the solar power plant is put into operation, it is expected that the average annual power generation will be about 190 million kWh. The annual carbon reduction is expected to stand at 68,600 metric tons of standard coal, and 200 thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Power supplied by the project can serve the electricity use for more than 60,000 households a year.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2024 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]