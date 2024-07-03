Symposium explores construction of China-Japan-South Korea Innovation Cooperation Center

A symposium was recently held in Weihai High-tech Zone, East China's Shandong province, which aims to explore the construction progress of the China-Japan-South Korea Innovation Cooperation Center.

More than 40 people attended the symposium, including officials from Department of Science &Technology of Shandong province and Weihai Science and Technology Bureau, heads of key enterprises and institutions, and industry experts.

According to the symposium, Weihai High-tech Zone has laid solid foundation for the construction of China-Japan-South Korea Innovation Cooperation Center, with continuous efforts in developing new industries, constructing innovation platforms and fostering professional talent.

The latest progress of cooperation between the zone and Japan and South Korea was also introduced at the symposium.

After the symposium, the participants visited the School of Northeast Asia Studies, Shandong University, and learned about the school's strategic research targeting Japan and South Korea, cooperation and exchanges with the two countries, and cultivation of internation talent.

Weihai High-tech Zone will continue to build on its strengths and further contribute to the construction of the China-Japan-South Korea Innovation Cooperation Center.