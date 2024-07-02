LINE

EHang and China Southern Airlines partner for eVTOL innovation

2024-07-02 21:11:28chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

EH216-S completed a long-distance flight from Hengqin, Zhuhai, to Dong'ao Island in 2021. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

EHang Holdings Limited, one of the world's leading urban air mobility companies, signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with China Southern Airlines General Aviation on Monday to jointly cultivate innovative solutions for the booming low-altitude economy, the company has announced.

The partnership will focus on flight operations, comprehensive support and other aspects of EHang's pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft to boost the development of the low-altitude economy, the company said.

The two parties plan to establish EH216-S operation demonstration sites for low-altitude tourism at the Zhuhai Jiuzhou Airport and the Zhuhai Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, among other popular tourist destinations in Zhuhai, Guangdong province. The aim is to launch routine low-altitude flight services and experiential activities.

The collaboration will also explore the development of diverse use cases for pilotless eVTOL aircraft on islands near Zhuhai, including inter-island cargo transportation, emergency response and medical rescue transportation services.

Both sides will leverage their respective strengths to provide comprehensive support for low-altitude flight services, including operational team training, vertiport infrastructure construction, flight service platform development and maintenance standard establishment.

