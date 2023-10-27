Hunan targets doubling Beidou tech industry value in 3 years

The Second International Summit on BDS Applications opened in Zhuzhou, Hunan province on Thursday and will close on Saturday. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System has served more than 200 countries and regions to date, an official from the National Development and Reform Commission said on Thursday.

Wu Hao, secretary-general of the NDRC, said the application of BDS continues to expand, and it has served more than 20 industries such as energy and telecommunication.

BDS is a public service product offered by China, and the country is willing to deepen cooperation in BDS application with all countries around the world to strengthen technology communication and meet the diverse demands of users around the world, he said.

He made the remarks at the Second International Summit on BDS Applications, which opened in Zhuzhou, Hunan province on Thursday and will close on Saturday.

Mao Weiming, governor of Hunan province, said that as the birthplace of Beidou technology, Hunan boosts more than 80 percent of core technologies in the industry.

The province has 518 enterprises related to BDS, with a total production value reaching 38 billion yuan ($5.2 billion), he said.

In the next three years, the province aims to increase the scale of its BeiDou industry to 100 billion yuan, Mao said.

It is confident it will make breakthroughs in new technology and promote the collaboration between institutes, universities and enterprises and improve the research and manufacturing capability of BDS, he added.