SAUDIA launches direct Riyadh-Beijing and Jeddah-Beijing routes

Saudi Arabia's flag carrier SAUDIA has launched direct Jeddah-Beijing and Riyadh-Beijing flights.

The new routes are aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to increase tourism to 100 million annual visits by the end of the decade, as well as reinforcing Saudi's commitment to the crucial Chinese market.

Saudi's post-pandemic tourism recovery outpaced G20 countries with a 121 percent year-on-year growth, with China representing immense potential as it is expected to be Saudi's third top source market by 2030.

The new routes complement the schedule of daily flights from Guangzhou – the first destination in China to benefit from direct flights to Saudi between the two countries. SAUDIA's future plans include adding direct flights from Shanghai to further boost tourism, strengthen the overall economic and cultural ties between the two nations, and support each other's development goals.

Chinese holidaymakers visiting Saudi this summer also have a chance to see the country in a different light thanks to Saudi Tourism Authority's "Rethink Summer" campaign.

Curated experiences and packages relevant for Chinese travelers are available this summer in all major Saudi destinations showcasing the richness and variety of cultural, heritage, adventure, nature and culinary offerings all catering to Chinese travelers' needs and interests, from glamping in a Bedouin camp in AlUla to budget holidays in Jeddah.

Summer in Saudi is a unique experience that offers a diverse range of activities and destinations. There is something for everyone to enjoy, from the scenic mountains of Taif to discovering Muftaha village, Al Souda, a mountain park, the Abha Dam Lake and the historic Rijal Al Maa village in Abha to enjoying the panoramic views of the Al Hada Mountains, including a visit to the "City of Roses" and to the cloudy heights of Aseer.

Already, China and Saudi have several bilateral agreements in place to facilitate travel between the two countries, such as China's inclusion as one of the 49 countries in Saudi's three-minute e-visa program and the recently launched 96-hour Stopover Visa program enabling guests flying onwards on SAUDIA to avail of a complimentary one-night hotel stay in Saudi.