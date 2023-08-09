IDC report: Cyber security software manufactures strike up a revolution

China's cyber security software market achieved 12.5 percent year-on-year growth in 2022, reaching $3.92 billion (28.27 billion yuan), according to IDC's latest report on Aug 4.

The market consultancy said that the major players in the sector mainly includes some comprehensive cyber security software vendors and cloud service providers such as QI-ANXIN Technology Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Asiainfo Security Technologies Co Ltd, Tencent Holdings Limited and Hangzhou Anheng Information Technology Co Ltd, with market shares of 8.9 percent, 8.4 percent, 4.8 percent, 4.5 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

The network environment in which enterprises operate is constantly changing with the advance of digital transformation and the importance, complexity and openness of digital assets are continuously improving; these facts all have brought tremendous challenges to enterprise' cyber security.

IDC believes that cyber security software is an important part of the overall cyber security market, and will maintain a rapid development trend in the future, and will consequently increase its share in the overall security market.