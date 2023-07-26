'Jurassic World' themed aircraft unveiled

Airline attendents pose for a group picture with a model of the themed airplane at the brand cooperation signing ceremony held in Beijing on July 24. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Xiamen Airlines and Beijing Universal Resort have revealed their inaugural aircraft featuring a captivating "Jurassic World" themed design at their brand cooperation signing ceremony held in Beijing on Monday.

The themed airplane was unveiled showcasing an awe-inspiring 3D display, mesmerizing spectators with playful dinosaur characters seemingly "soaring through the skies of the park", according to the two partners.

Xiamen Airlines selected the Boeing 737 to be its first painted aircraft. It said that the choice of the popular film franchise was intentional as a way to "embrace nature, care for the Earth and protect the environment", a message in line with its commitment to being the world's first airline to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

During the ceremony, Beijing Universal Resort awarded Xiamen Airlines with the title of "Aviation Best Friend". It designed a top-notch immersive theme travel experience that incorporates atmospheric arrangements, interactive activities, themed electronic boarding passes and specialty in-flight meals.

This exceptional journey begins from the moment passengers book their tickets, guaranteeing a truly fantastic themed flying vacation to Beijing Universal Resort, said Zhao Lin, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales of Universal Beijing Resort.

This collaboration is perfectly timed to the peak summer travel season, making it an ideal option for students and families in search of thrilling vacation destinations. The amusement park stands out as a top choice for an exciting getaway as its engaging dinosaur characters have garnered immense love from young audiences.

Chen Li, deputy general manager of Xiamen Airlines, believed that the joint efforts can tap into the recovering tourism market this year and invigorate the consumer landscape, adding a significant contribution to Beijing's service industry expansion and its goal of becoming an international consumer hub.

It is expected to debut on the Xiamen-Beijing Daxing route in September, with plans for the second themed aircraft to be introduced to travelers later this year.