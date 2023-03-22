CATL confirms mass production of cutting-edge batteries

CATL batteries are displayed during an expo in Xiamen, Fujian province. (Photo provided to China Daily)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, the world's largest electric vehicle battery maker, confirmed to China Daily that the company has achieved mass production of its cutting-edge Qilin batteries.

Zeekr, an emerging Chinese automaker owned by Geely Automobile Holdings, also said that its first model with Qilin batteries inside, the Zeekr 009, is expected to roll out in the second quarter.

With a volume utilization efficiency of 72 percent and an energy density of up to 255 watt-hours per kilogram, Qilin batteries, CATL said, can deliver a driving range of over 1,000 kilometers.