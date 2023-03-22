LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

CATL confirms mass production of cutting-edge batteries

2023-03-22 11:28:15chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

CATL batteries are displayed during an expo in Xiamen, Fujian province. (Photo provided to China Daily)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, the world's largest electric vehicle battery maker, confirmed to China Daily that the company has achieved mass production of its cutting-edge Qilin batteries.

Zeekr, an emerging Chinese automaker owned by Geely Automobile Holdings, also said that its first model with Qilin batteries inside, the Zeekr 009, is expected to roll out in the second quarter.

With a volume utilization efficiency of 72 percent and an energy density of up to 255 watt-hours per kilogram, Qilin batteries, CATL said, can deliver a driving range of over 1,000 kilometers.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]