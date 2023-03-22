Hozon starts NEV startups' biggest overseas shipment

Electric Neta vehicles are ready to be driven aboard at the Nansha port in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

A total of 3,600 electric Neta Vs left the Nansha port in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on Tuesday for Southeast Asian countries including Thailand, marking the biggest overseas shipment of vehicles among China's NEV startups.

The Neta V model, which hit the Thai market in August 2022, has a range of 384 km on one charge.

Available in six colors, it has such cutting-edge features like the 14.6-inch center console display and keyless entry.

Neta maker Hozon said cumulative deliveries of the Neta Vs in Thailand have exceeded 2,000 units.

The model has been the second most popular electric vehicle in the country for two months in a row.

Hozon started its going global strategy in 2022, with Thailand as its first stop.

It now has three models in overseas markets ranging from ASEAN countries to South Asia to the Middle East.

The nine-year old startup said it will push forward its overseas strategy to cover more markets including Europe.

In Thailand a groundbreaking ceremony was held to build a local Neta car plant, which will become operational in 2024.

It is the marque's first overseas plant which will have an annual capacity of 20,000 units when finished.

Made-in-China vehicles are gaining in popularity overseas, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In the first two months this year, carmakers exported 170,000 NEVs in the first two months, up 62.8 percent year-on-year, said the CAAM.