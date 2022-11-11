LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

Nvidia offers alternative chips to China amid U.S. export controls

2022-11-11 08:50:01chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The U.S. chip company Nvidia is coming up with alternative products for the Chinese market while complying with the U.S. government's export controls to the country.

Nvidia confirmed that the A800 graphics processing unit, or GPU, which went into production in the third quarter of this year, is another alternative product to its A100 GPU for customers in China.

Nvidia said in a statement to China Daily that "The A800 meets the U.S. government's clear test for reduced export control and cannot be programmed to exceed it".

In August, Washington restricted Nvidia from exporting advanced chips, including A100 GPU, to China.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]