Nvidia offers alternative chips to China amid U.S. export controls

The U.S. chip company Nvidia is coming up with alternative products for the Chinese market while complying with the U.S. government's export controls to the country.

Nvidia confirmed that the A800 graphics processing unit, or GPU, which went into production in the third quarter of this year, is another alternative product to its A100 GPU for customers in China.

Nvidia said in a statement to China Daily that "The A800 meets the U.S. government's clear test for reduced export control and cannot be programmed to exceed it".

In August, Washington restricted Nvidia from exporting advanced chips, including A100 GPU, to China.