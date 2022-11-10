'China Brand' in spotlight at Canada's apparel and textile show

People attend the 2022 Apparel Textile Sourcing Trade Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov 7, 2022. (Photo/Xinhua)

The largest show of its kind in North America — Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada (ATSC) — which had moved online for the past two years due to the pandemic, finally returned in person to Toronto.

The three-day exhibition (Nov 7-9) attracted 2,000 attendees and more than 150 textile and garment enterprises from China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Korea, Mongolia, Vietnam, Canada, and the United States to the Toronto Congress Centre.

China was represented by 60 exhibitors. For the third year, the eye-catching "China Brand" pavilion continued to introduce high-quality Chinese apparel and textile brands to the Canadian market.

On hand were Aparso, V Roc V, Bella Fitness, Rion Sports, and TianThai Sports, makers of sportswear and outdoor clothing. There was sweater brand Evergreen; suit brand Beyond Garments; printing and dyeing brand Mizuda; China-chic brand Wanshun; and Changshu Garments Town, one of the largest apparel markets in China.

China's provinces of Hubei and Zhejiang brought 20 high-quality textile and garment suppliers to the Canadian show, respectively. Fourteen of the Chinese manufacturers attended the Toronto trade show in person, while the others participated virtually and sent their product samples to ATSC, with the assistance of local Canadian representatives onsite.

According to the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles (CCCT), one of the ATSC sponsors, the "China Brand" Pavilion focused on bringing China-chic design, zero carbon materials and fabrics that reflect the latest R&D and brought updated designs and fashion to the professional buyers attending the trade show.

There were many new product launches and innovative technologies, including China-chic design, degradable materials and anti-wrinkle fabrics.

On display were organic materials made of coffee fiber and five-year degradable packaging materials launched by Aparso; zero-carbon cotton fabrics by Mizuda; and three-dimensional embroidered flight jackets by V Roc V.

Through providing diversified procurement services, international design and sustainable concepts, the brands are ready for a greener and more sustainable textile industry.

"This was an exhibition that focused on smart, sustainable, innovative, and eco-friendly projects, a perfect showcase of the textile industry from concept to product, from assembling line to daily life, and a bold attempt to explore the future of the textile industry with top-tier brands and experts," CCCT states on the ATSC website.

Liu Linlin, commercial counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto, who attended the opening ceremony, stressed that Chinese textile and apparel enterprises are actively seeking diversified channels to reach customers despite the tightening economic and trade situation in the global economy.

"In 2021, Canada and China bilateral trade reached US$82 billion, a year-on-year increase of 28 percent. From January to September 2022, China's textile and apparel exports to Canada amounted to US$3.852 billion, which demonstrates the high complementary nature between China and Canada in this field," Liu said.

Liu noted that China is pursuing a more proactive strategy of opening-up. As time goes on, China has been opening up across more areas and in greater depth, which provides a sound business environment for Canadian companies.

"I encourage Canadian companies to explore more about China through this event and develop more in-depth cooperation with your Chinese counterparts," he added.

A series of professional forums featured industry experts who discussed topics such as sustainable development, supply chain security, and digital marketing in the textile and apparel industry. They talked about bringing the world's cutting-edge colors and fabrics to the Canadian textile and apparel market and providing ideas and inspiration for the development of the industry.