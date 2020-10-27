Tesla exports made-in-China Model 3 to Europe

U.S. carmaker Tesla began exporting its made-in-China Model 3 to Europe for the first time, as a vessel carrying the first batch of 7,000 sedans departed from Shanghai on Tuesday.

The cars made by Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory are expected to arrive at the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium at the end of November, before being sold in European countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland.

Tesla delivered the first batch of made-in-China Model 3 sedans to the public earlier this year, one year after the company broke ground on its first overseas plant.