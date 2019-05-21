LINE

U.S. grants Huawei 90-day extension to keep mobile networks operating

2019-05-21

The U.S. on Monday eased some restrictions imposed last week on Chinese tech giant Huawei, a rollback that will be in effect for 90 days starting on Monday. 

The U.S. Department of Commerce said in a statement the temporary exemptions will authorize specific, limited engagement in Huawei's transactions involving the export, re-export and transfer of items.  

"This license will allow operations to continue for existing Huawei mobile phone users and rural broadband networks," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said.

