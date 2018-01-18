China's economy expands 6.9 pct in 2017

China's economy grew 6.9 percent year on year in 2017, well above the official target of around 6.5 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Thursday.

The reading was higher than the 6.7-percent growth registered in 2016, and marked the first acceleration in annual growth pace since 2010.

Growth in the fourth quarter came in at 6.8 percent, unchanged from the rate seen in the third quarter, NBS data showed.

Gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 82.71 trillion yuan (about 12.84 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2017, with the service sector accounting for more than half of the total.

Consumption was the major growth driver, contributing 58.8 percent to GDP growth last year.

The data also showed that China's industrial output expanded 6.6 percent year on year in 2017, accelerating from 6-percent growth in 2016.

Fixed-asset investment grew 7.2 percent year on year in 2017, 0.9 percentage points slower than a year earlier.

Retail sales of consumer goods grew 10.2 percent year on year in 2017, 0.2 percentage points slower than the previous year.

China's resident income rises 7.3 pct in 2017

China's per capita disposable income stood at 25,974 yuan (4,033 U.S. dollars) in 2017, up 7.3 percent year on year in real terms, official data showed Thursday.

Separately, urban and rural per capita disposable income reached 36,396 yuan and 13,432 yuan in 2017, up 6.5 percent and 7.3 percent in real terms after deducting price factors, respectively, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's real estate investment up 7 pct in 2017

China's investment in real estate development grew 7 percent year on year in 2017, 1.1 percentage points slower than in the first three quarters, while 0.1 percentage point faster than a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

