LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China retail sales up 10.2 pct in 2017

1
2018-01-18 15:13Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's retail sales of consumer goods grew 10.2 percent year-on-year to reach 36.63 trillion yuan (about 5.69 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2017, official data showed Thursday.

The expansion was 0.2 percentage points slower than the previous year. In December alone, retail sales went up 9.4 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The data showed strong consumption potential in rural areas, with retail sales surging 11.8 percent last year, outpacing the 10 percent rate in urban areas.

Online spending continued to be a bright spot, which saw sales jumping 32.2 percent to reach 7.18 trillion yuan.

Retail sales have contributed significantly to China's economic growth as the country shifts from an export-driven economy to a consumer society.

Consumption contributed 58.8 percent of China's economic expansion in 2017. 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.