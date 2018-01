China's per capita disposable income stood at 25,974 yuan (4,033 U.S. dollars) in 2017, up 7.3 percent year on year in real terms, official data showed Thursday.

Separately, urban and rural per capita disposable income reached 36,396 yuan and 13,432 yuan in 2017, up 6.5 percent and 7.3 percent in real terms after deducting price factors, respectively, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).