China's fixed-asset investment up 7.2 pct in 2017

China's fixed-asset investment (FAI) grew 7.2 percent year on year in 2017, 0.3 percentage point slower than that recorded in the first three quarters, and 0.9 percentage point slower than a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday.

In 2017, the FAI was 63.17 trillion yuan (9.8 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the NBS.

Specially, private investment reached 38.15 trillion yuan, up by 6 percent year on year, 2.8 percentage points faster than the previous year, accounting for 60.4 percent of the total investment.

The investment by the state holding enterprises reached 23.29 trillion yuan, a rise of 10.1 percent year on year.

The investment in the primary industry was 2.1 trillion yuan, up by 11.8 percent year on year; the secondary industry stood at 23.58 trillion yuan, up by 3.2 percent, among which the investment in manufacturing was 19.36 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.8 percent.

The investment in the tertiary industry was 37.5 trillion yuan, an increase of 9.5 percent, the NBS said.