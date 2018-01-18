LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's fixed-asset investment up 7.2 pct in 2017

1
2018-01-18 15:16Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's fixed-asset investment (FAI) grew 7.2 percent year on year in 2017, 0.3 percentage point slower than that recorded in the first three quarters, and 0.9 percentage point slower than a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday.

In 2017, the FAI was 63.17 trillion yuan (9.8 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the NBS.

Specially, private investment reached 38.15 trillion yuan, up by 6 percent year on year, 2.8 percentage points faster than the previous year, accounting for 60.4 percent of the total investment.

The investment by the state holding enterprises reached 23.29 trillion yuan, a rise of 10.1 percent year on year.

The investment in the primary industry was 2.1 trillion yuan, up by 11.8 percent year on year; the secondary industry stood at 23.58 trillion yuan, up by 3.2 percent, among which the investment in manufacturing was 19.36 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.8 percent.

The investment in the tertiary industry was 37.5 trillion yuan, an increase of 9.5 percent, the NBS said. 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.