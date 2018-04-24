China issues report on U.S. human rights

China Tuesday published a report on the United States' human rights situation.

The report, titled "Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017," was released by the Information Office of the State Council, China's cabinet, in response to the Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2017 issued by the U.S. State Department on April 20 local time.

A Chronology of Human Rights Violations of the United States in 2017 was also released by the office Tuesday.

China's report said the United States posed once again as "the guardian of human rights" and a self-styled "human rights judge" while its own human rights record remained tarnished and showed a continued deterioration tendency.

The report accused the United States of serious infringement on citizens' civil rights, systematic racial discrimination, severe flaws in the American-style democracy, widening rich-poor divide, discrimination and assault against some specific groups such as women, children and people with disabilities as well as its continued violations of human rights in other countries.

The report noted that on the evening of October 1, 2017, almost 60 people were killed and more than 800 injured in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

It also quoted some reports of polls of American academics as saying that the respondents believed that American democracy is "drowning in money."

According to the report, the US-led military operations in other countries have caused heavy civilian casualties. The Guantanamo Bay detention camp continued to detain and torture foreigners. The United States also made cyber warfare tools, hacking and spying foreign networks.