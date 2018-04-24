LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Report exposes abuse of power by U.S. police

1
2018-04-24 22:28Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Police in the United States abused their law enforcement power, according to a report on U.S. human rights released Tuesday.

The report, titled "Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017" and published by China's State Council Information Office, said violent law enforcement by American police had sparked mass protests.

U.S. law enforcement made an estimated 10,662,252 arrests nationwide in 2016, and the arrest rate for the United States was 3,298.5 arrests per 100,000 inhabitants, said the report citing FBI statistics.

According to the Washington Post's Fatal Force database, 987 people were shot dead by police in 2017, said the report.

The Washington Post reported on July 26, 2017, that American police shot and killed a man while trying to serve a warrant at the wrong house. The man did not have a warrant out for his arrest or a criminal record.

Almost 500 blacks had been fatally shot by police since 2015, said the report citing statistics released by Pew Research Center on January 11, 2017.

Violent law enforcement by American police had sparked mass protests, the report noted.

On the night of September 15, 2017, Protesters in St. Louis blocked highways, damaged public and private property, broke windows, threw rocks at the mayor's house and threw bricks at police officers after a white former police officer earlier in the day was acquitted in the 2011 fatal shooting of a black man. Thirty-two protesters were arrested.

"Time and time again, African-American men are killed by police, and nobody is held accountable," the report quoted one protester as saying.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.