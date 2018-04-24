U.S. women, children suffer from discrimination, safety problems: report

American women faced obvious discrimination as well as serious threats of sex harassment and infringement, said the Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017 released by China on Tuesday.

It said that poverty, health and safety problems of children in the United States were worrisome.

In October 2017, the scandal of American film producer Harvey Weinstein who sexually harassed a number of female stars broke out. A "#MeToo(Victim)" campaign on social media platforms was initiated to encourage the victims to protest against the widespread sex harassment and infringement, receiving active responses from more than one million people, according to the report.

The report, released by the Information Office of the State Council, China's cabinet, quoted a Pew Research Center survey as saying that 57 percent of women said the country hasn't done enough to give women equal rights with men and 38 percent of women cite gender discrimination experiences related to hiring, pay or promotion.

Statistics released by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said that 68,068 cases of physical assault against children aged less than 10 years old were reported in the United States in 2016, along with 97,588 such cases against children aged between 11 and 15 and 159,963 such cases against youths aged between 16 and 20. Among all the cases, 83,611 are sexual offense cases.

The report released by China also said that people with disabilities in the United States suffered from violent victimization.