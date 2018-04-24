LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Report exposes flaws in American-style democracy

1
2018-04-24 22:47Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Money politics in the United States went further in 2017, as the wealthy groups controlled the political development, said a report on U.S. human rights released Tuesday.

The report, titled "Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017" and released by the Information Office of the State Council, China's cabinet, said money politics made inequality worse in the United States.

The money politics has made American economic policies over the last 40 years "strongly reflect the preferences of the most affluent, but bear virtually no relationship to the preferences of poor or middle-income Americans," said the report.

It noted that democratic politics went weakening. An expert survey on American democracy showed that 89 percent of respondents believed the democratic quality in the United States had declined over the last 10 years.

The media was suppressed in the United States, said the report.

In 2017, a number of news organizations were rejected by the U.S. government in press conferences and other official activities, and the CNN and New York Times, among others, were barred from White House briefings, it said.

Press freedom in the United States is at its lowest point in 13 years, according to a CNN report in 2017.

Another survey from the Pew Research Center on April 4, 2017 showed that 73 percent of adult respondents in the country believed the tensions between the government and the news media were getting in the way of access to important national political news and information.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.