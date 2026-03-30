Manila urged to take concrete steps for stabilizing ties

As China and the Philippines resumed high-level dialogue on Saturday through two parallel consultation mechanisms, Beijing urged Manila to take concrete steps to stabilize and improve bilateral relations.

Vice-Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Leo M. Herrera-Lim co-chaired the 11th meeting of the bilateral consultation mechanism on the South China Sea and the 24th round of China-Philippines Foreign Ministry Consultations in Quanzhou, Fujian province.

Observers said the two meetings indicate that both sides are trying to reconnect broader bilateral communication with maritime dispute management, as the South China Sea remains the main source of strain in the relationship.

During the South China Sea consultation, China lodged solemn representations over the Philippines' recent maritime infringements, provocations and related public posturing. Beijing urged Manila to match its words with actions by returning to the right track of handling maritime issues through dialogue and consultation, in order to help create favorable conditions for stable bilateral relations. The last such consultation was held in January 2025.

The two sides discussed cooperation in areas such as maritime law enforcement and marine science and technology, and made positive development. They agreed to work with member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, as well as accelerate consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and strive for its early conclusion.

During the foreign ministry consultation, the first such talks held in over three years, Sun told Herrera-Lim that China and the Philippines are neighbors that cannot move away from each other, and that a stable and healthy relationship serves the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples.

China attaches importance to the Philippines' desire to stabilize ties and strengthen dialogue, and hopes that the Philippines will work with it in the same direction, Sun said.

Herrera-Lim said the Philippines is willing to continue dialogue with China, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and properly manage differences, while reaffirming his country's adherence to the one-China policy.

Amid a complex and fast-changing situation, both sides agreed "to promote positive progress in East Asia cooperation" and jointly safeguard regional stability and development.

Recently, the Philippine government signaled its willingness to hold dialogue with China, while continuing to stir trouble in the South China Sea.

In late March, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he was open to resuming talks with China on joint oil and gas projects, while Philippine media reports quoted him as saying that a reset in ties with China was inevitable.

Xiang Haoyu, a senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, said the two meetings in Quanzhou are seen more as the resumption of dialogue with the aim of crisis management, rather than a sign that China-Philippines ties are on track for a broader recovery.

Manila's recent interest in holding talks with Beijing is primarily due to practical considerations, including energy pressure, rather than any fundamental rethinking of its broader strategic posture, as maritime friction and strategic mistrust continue to weigh on the relationship, Xiang said.

The key question now is whether the Philippines will follow through with concrete steps to rebuild trust, avoid renewed tensions at sea, and prevent the South China Sea issue from being further internationalized and politicized, he said.

With the Philippines as the rotating chair of ASEAN this year, Xiang added that he hopes the group can help contribute to the early finalization of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and work together to safeguard peace and stability in the region.