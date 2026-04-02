Trump frames Iran war as victory, says U.S. objectives near completion

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday night that the United States has delivered "swift, decisive, overwhelming victories" in its war with Iran, declaring that "America is winning."

In an address to the nation, Trump cited the alleged destruction on Iran's navy and air force as well as leadership decapitation operations as key successes. He said the U.S. is on track to complete its military objectives "very shortly."

He also threatened to hit Iran "extremely hard over the next two to three weeks," vowing to "bring them back to the Stone Ages."

At the same time, he said discussions were ongoing. If no deal is reached, "we will hit each and every one of their electric generating plants," he warned.