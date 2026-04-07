Trump threatens Iran could be 'taken out' in one night

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened that Iran could be "taken out" in one night, saying that night "might" come Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened that Iran could be "taken out" in one night, saying that night "might" come Tuesday.
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