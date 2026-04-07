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Trump threatens Iran could be 'taken out' in one night

2026-04-07 09:08:03CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened that Iran could be "taken out" in one night, saying that night "might" come Tuesday.

 
 

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