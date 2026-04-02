U.S. lifts sanctions on Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez

The U.S. on Wednesday lifted sanctions on Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, according to an Office of Foreign Assets Control entry on the Treasury Department website.

According to a notice issued by the office, Rodriguez's name has been removed from the list of sanctioned individuals.

U.S. forces raided Venezuela and forcibly seized its president, Nicolas Maduro, on January 3. Rodriguez then took over as the acting president.

The United States gradually restored relations with Venezuela. The U.S. Embassy in Venezuela's capital has recently resumed operations.

The United States and Venezuela severed diplomatic ties in 2019 when U.S. President Donald Trump, during his first term, recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president, accusing Maduro of election rigging.