Iran's supreme leader pledges continued support for resistance in message to Hezbollah chief

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has sent a message to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, pledging continued support for the resistance against the United States and Israel, the semi-official Fars news agency reported early Wednesday.

In his message, Iran's supreme leader appreciated Qassem's condolences and sympathy for the "martyrdom" of his father, Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike in Tehran on Feb. 28.

Khamenei said steadfastness and resistance against the Muslim world's "most stubborn enemies," namely, the United States and Israel, were among the most prominent characteristics of Iran's former supreme leader.

He praised late Hezbollah leaders for their fights, bravery and sacrifices.

Khamenei said he has confidence in Qassem's wisdom, intelligence and courage to thwart the plans of Israel and restore honor and prosperity to the Lebanese people.

Iran's Assembly of Experts on March 8 announced the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as the country's new supreme leader.