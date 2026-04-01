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China completes maiden flight of world's largest cargo drone

2026-03-31 17:54:41Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has completed the maiden flight of what it says is the world's largest cargo drone, marking a step forward in unmanned aerial logistics, according to media reports.

Photo provided to China News Service
NORINCO LUCA has completed the maiden flight. (Photo provided to China News Service.)

The drone, known as Changying-8 or NORINCO LUCA, made its maiden flight Tuesday at Zhengzhou Airport in Henan province.

The aircraft has a maximum takeoff weight of 7 metric tons and can carry payloads of up to 3.5 tons. It features an 18-cubic-meter cargo hold and a range of more than 3,000 kilometers.

The drone is designed for cargo transport, including delivery of general goods and cold-chain shipments, as well as emergency supply missions.

China has been expanding the development of unmanned aerial systems as part of efforts to grow its low-altitude economy and build emergency response system.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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