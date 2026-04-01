China completes maiden flight of world's largest cargo drone

(ECNS) - China has completed the maiden flight of what it says is the world's largest cargo drone, marking a step forward in unmanned aerial logistics, according to media reports.

NORINCO LUCA has completed the maiden flight. ( Photo provided to China News Service.)

The drone, known as Changying-8 or NORINCO LUCA, made its maiden flight Tuesday at Zhengzhou Airport in Henan province.

The aircraft has a maximum takeoff weight of 7 metric tons and can carry payloads of up to 3.5 tons. It features an 18-cubic-meter cargo hold and a range of more than 3,000 kilometers.

The drone is designed for cargo transport, including delivery of general goods and cold-chain shipments, as well as emergency supply missions.

China has been expanding the development of unmanned aerial systems as part of efforts to grow its low-altitude economy and build emergency response system.

(By Zhang Jiahao)