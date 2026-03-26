China supports just cause of Palestinian people at 61st Session of UNHRC

A senior Chinese diplomat said China will continue to firmly support the just cause of the Palestinian people and work tirelessly for the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Jia Guide, permanent representative of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, made the remarks at the general debate on the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories at the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Jia said the situation in the Middle East remains turbulent and the suffering of the Palestinian people is alarming.

The Chinese envoy added that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has deteriorated to an unprecedented level, and their human rights have been grossly violated.

Noting Israel has put forward a plan to annex 82% of the West Bank, has continued to expand settlements, connived in settler violence, and launched attacks against Lebanon and Syria, Jia said all of those constitute serious violations of international law and relevant UN Human Rights Council resolutions.

Jia stressed that humanitarian access must be restored, a durable ceasefire in Gaza must be achieved, settlement activities must be curbed and the two-state solution must be implemented. He added that Israel should immediately withdraw from Lebanese and Syrian territories.