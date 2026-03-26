China steps up diplomatic outreach to ease tensions in the Middle East

China stepped up its diplomatic outreach on Wednesday over the Iran conflict, assuring the Gulf states that Beijing takes their security concerns seriously and will continue working with regional parties to help ease tensions.

Zhai Jun, the Chinese government's special envoy on the Middle East issue, made the remarks during a group meeting in Beijing with ambassadors from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as fighting in the region entered its fourth week and concerns mounted over a wider spillover.

Zhai said that the conflict now poses a serious threat to the security and stability in the Middle East, adding that China understands and supports efforts by GCC countries to safeguard their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

The Gulf envoys briefed Zhai on their views of the situation and said that they hoped China would play a bigger role in helping to restore peace and stability in the region as soon as possible.

The latest meeting came as China has stepped up diplomatic efforts aimed at pushing for a ceasefire, preventing further escalation and creating conditions for a political settlement. Zhai recently wrapped up a shuttle diplomacy tour of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, Foreign Minister Wang Yi has engaged in intensive interactions with his counterparts from parties directly involved in the fighting, countries in the region and major world powers.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held two separate phone calls with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday.

During their phone conversations, Wang expressed China's support for countries in the Middle East to maintain calm and address disputes and differences through dialogue. He also urged the international community to actively promote dialogue among the parties involved in the conflict in the Middle East.

Wang also spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday in their second phone conversation since the conflict began. Araghchi said that Tehran hoped Beijing would continue to help push for peace and an end to the fighting.

"Our diplomatic mediation efforts will not stop as long as the conflict continues," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing on Wednesday in Beijing.

Lin added that China would continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace and ending the fighting, working with regional countries and the international community.

"We will contribute our part to restoring peace and tranquility in the Gulf region at an early date," he said.