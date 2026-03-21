Chinese FM urges efforts to prevent escalation in Mideast conflict

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that one of the top priorities at present is to contain the spread of the conflict and prevent further involvement of other countries.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French president, at the latter's request.

Wang elaborated on China's position, saying that the current situation in the Middle East is still deteriorating, with the conflict continuing to spread. This has not only undermined the stability of global energy supply but also led to a severe humanitarian crisis.

Resorting to force will not solve the problem, and an unjust war should not be allowed to continue, he said.

In the face of the critical situation, China and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, should strengthen strategic communication and coordination, firmly uphold the UN Charter and international law, and prevent the world from regressing to the "law of the jungle," Wang said.

He added that the other two top priorities are for the international community to speak with one voice in calling for an immediate ceasefire and to intensify efforts to advance peace talks, and for the United Nations and the UN Security Council to play their due role in facilitating the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Despite the difficulties, dialogue and negotiation remain the right path out of the crisis, Wang said, adding that China and France should work together toward this end.

For his part, Bonne shared his perspectives on the current situation in the Middle East, including developments in Iran and Lebanon.

He said that France and China, as major countries, both support the United Nations, abide by international law, and advocate resolving differences through dialogue.

He said that the two countries should work together to explore solutions and contribute to easing tensions and resuming negotiations.

France is willing to enhance communication and cooperation with China to push for the early achievement of peace and stability in the Middle East, he added.