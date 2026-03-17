UAE air defences respond to missile, drone threats

Air defence systems of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, authorities said on Tuesday.

The sounds heard across parts of the country were the result of air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones, the UAE Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The Dubai Media Office also confirmed on social media platform X that the sounds heard in various areas of the city were the result of successful interceptions.

The General Civil Aviation Authority said that the UAE temporarily and partially closed its airspace as an exceptional precautionary measure.