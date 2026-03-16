Probe launched into death of postgraduate at Xiangya Hospital in Hunan

(ECNS) -- A joint investigation has been launched into the death of a medical postgraduate student from Xiangya Hospital in central China's Hunan Province, according to a statement released Monday.

The student, who enrolled as a postgraduate in 2023, was reported missing after leaving his dormitory at 9:57 p.m. on Saturday, the joint investigation team said in a statement published on the website of the Hunan Provincial Health Commission.

The university immediately organized a search and contacted local police, while maintaining communication with the student's family, the statement said.

Police notified the hospital at 11:26 p.m. on Saturday that an individual had fallen into the river near the Orange Isle Bridge and that professional rescue teams were conducting search operations.

The individual was retrieved from the river at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday and confirmed dead at the scene. He was later identified as the missing student.

The topic "Xiangya Hospital missing student confirmed dead after falling into river" has become a trending hashtag on the social media platform Weibo, where posts claiming to show a suicide note allegedly left by the student have circulated widely. Authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of the document.

(By Zhang Dongfang)