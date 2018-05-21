Tens of thousands play Chinese zither across China simultaneously (1/6)

Participants play the Guzheng, also known as the Chinese zither, in Xin Qiji Culture Park in Yanshan County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, May 20, 2018. Nearly 100 people in the county played Guzheng at various venues to mark China’s second Guzheng Day, an event to introduce the traditional plucked-string instrument and promote traditional Chinese culture. It's said tens of thousands of players nationwide played Guzheng at the same time on Sunday. (Photo: China News Service/Ding Minghua)